Aerial bomb discovered: 200 households affected

Assembly point set up

Residents in the area of the Protestant church and within a radius of around 300 meters have been asked to do so "if they have the opportunity to leave their homes independently". According to a Facebook post, the Haus der Begegnung in Strasshof was set up as a meeting point. It was also pointed out that there was no danger. The defusing of the aerial bomb should only begin "once the area has been completely evacuated".