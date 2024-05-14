With La Fura dels Baus
La Fura dels Baus: whale song and flying car
It's the biggest cultural event of the year: the Linzer Klangwolke. The spectacle in the Danube Park in front of the Brucknerhaus takes place this year on Saturday, September 7, and is staged by the Catalan artists' collective La Fura dels Baus. You can look forward to gigantic figures on ships, whale song and an incredible light and sound show!
The Linz Klangwolke, which is also presented by the "Krone", is taking place for the 45th time this year. Every year, the cultural spectacle, which takes place on the Danube and its banks in the heart of Linz, attracts almost 100,000 visitors. "It's deeply democratic - everyone can attend free of charge," says Carlus Padrissa, Artistic Director of the famous group La Fura dels Baus, enthusiastically.
Pioneers and the depths of the ocean
The Catalans are staging the spectacle for the second time this year; in 2018, they followed in the footsteps of human history with "Pax". Now they will take the Linz audience into the ocean and the vast cosmos. "We call the sound cloud 'Pioneers 52 Hertz' after the frequency of the inexplicable ocean echo," says Padrissa.
Giants, ships, lasers, light and sound
To the music of Anton Bruckner and the orchestral suite "The Planets" by English composer Gustav Holst, several chapters will be dedicated to human pioneers - including Johannes Kepler, Gustav Klimt, Mileva Einstein and Jane Goodall - as well as animal species.
You can look forward to "figures studying the sky, Gustav Klimt kissing Frida Kahlo, a flying car and a 20-metre-long whale on the Danube", as Padrissa reveals.
Participation is possible
Wolfgang Scheibner, Production Manager: "We will be setting up the Klangwolke for two weeks. And we are looking for around 155 volunteers to help out, perhaps even be hoisted to lofty heights and rehearse choreographies."
For René Esterbauer, who has been in office as Commercial Director of LIVA for 75 days, it is the first Klangwolke in the team: "I am personally particularly pleased that the focus this year is on pioneers. Let's go on a spectacular journey of discovery together." He put the budget at "just under a million euros", which is comparable to previous years.
Listen in and watch live
Without the sponsors Linz AG and Sparkasse OÖ, the Klangwolke would not be possible: "The Klangwolke is really something special with a radiance beyond Linz and Upper Austria," emphasizes Stefanie Christina Huber, General Director of Sparkasse OÖ.
This year, ORF will not only broadcast the Klangwolke live on the radio, but also stream it live on ORF ON.
By the way: On Sunday, September 8, the popular children's Klangwolke will also take place again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
