Families of the hostages: “Hope not lost”

For many, Monday's commemoration of the Israeli soldiers killed and the victims of terror in Israel was an emotional day. "We have gone from a united community to a broken and grieving one," said former hostage Ella Ben Ami at the rally. Ben Ami's father is still held by Hamas. The day of remembrance was full of memories of 101 members of their kibbutz who were killed, neighbors and friends. "Seven of them are in Gaza and have no place of burial, their families cannot weep at their graves."