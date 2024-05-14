"I am sorry"
New focus: Melinda Gates leaves Gates Foundation
Melinda French Gates is stepping down from the foundation she runs with her ex-husband and Microsoft founder Bill Gates to focus on her own project to support women and families. After a few difficult years in which Melinda had to watch women's rights being pushed back in the USA and around the world, she now wants to focus specifically on this area, explained the head of the foundation, Mark Suzman, on Monday.
The foundation she is now leaving is one of the most influential in the field of global public health. Since its inception, it has spent more than 75 billion dollars, including in the fight against polio. From 1994 to 2018, Bill and Melinda reportedly donated around 59.5 billion dollars to the foundation.
"Under my agreement with Bill, I will have an additional 12.5 billion dollars to invest in my work for women and families after I leave the Foundation," Melinda Gates wrote on X, without giving details. With her departure as co-chair, the foundation will change its name to the Gates Foundation and Bill Gates will be the sole chairman.
Divorce after 27 years of marriage
Bill and Melinda separated in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, but announced that they would continue their charitable work. "I'm sorry to see Melinda go, but I'm sure she will have a great impact in her future philanthropic work," Bill Gates now wrote on X.
Melinda Gates, who according to Forbes has a personal fortune of around eleven billion dollars, manages some of her investments and charitable work through her company Pivotal Ventures. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on women and families.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
