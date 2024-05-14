Vorteilswelt
Hunt for the championship title

Only billion-dollar league “beats” Austria

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 07:18

Arsenal and Manchester City vie for England's crown. The title will only be decided on the last matchday.This is how it looks in Europe's championship race ...

comment0 Kommentare

A title decider on the last matchday, a thriller right up to the last second. It's the spice of every league. Like this year, finally once again in Austria! It's only more exciting in England, where Arsenal and Manchester City are separated by just one point in the billion-dollar Premier League.

The Gunners currently have the advantage. But City still have a supplementary match to play tonight at Tottenham. Arsenal's arch-rivals. The rivalry falls by the wayside, says Arsenal's Kai Havertz: "For once, I'm Tottenham's biggest fan." Former Arsenal player Paul Merson tweets: "If they win, I'll get a Tottenham tattoo."

Can Spurs save Arsenal?
Can Spurs save Arsenal?
(Bild: APA/AFP/Darren Staples)

The dream of Arsenal's first title in 20 years is getting under your skin! City won't be rattled by this, coach Pep Guardiola: "We know: If we win both games, we are the champions." On the final matchday, West Ham await at home on Sunday, while Arsenal host Everton in London.

100 million for Glasner!
And speaking of London! Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish vetoed Oliver Glasner's move to FC Bayern and demanded a 100 million euro transfer fee for the Upper Austrian, who joined the club three months ago, after Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund and then honorary president Uli Hoeneß knocked on Glasner's door.

Oliver Glasner was on Bayern's radar, but Crystal Palace demanded a 100 million transfer fee.
Oliver Glasner was on Bayern's radar, but Crystal Palace demanded a 100 million transfer fee.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

He stayed in England. Where, in contrast to Europe's four other top leagues, the title decision has not yet been made: Inter Milan are through in Italy, Real in Spain and Leverkusen in Germany, having lost none of their 50 (!) competitive matches. And in France, Kylian Mbappé will probably leave Paris SG as champion for Real.

From a domestic perspective, four players have already secured the championship title this year: in addition to Arnautovic (Inter) and Alaba (Real), Kevin Wimmer won with Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia and Aleksandar Dragovic with Red Star in Serbia. Patrick Pentz could follow in Denmark with Brøndby, as could Stefan Schwab and Thomas Murg (PAOK Saloniki) or Cican Stankovic (AEK Athens) in Greece and Heinz Lindner (St. Gilloise) in Belgium.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

