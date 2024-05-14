Carinthian fears for his life’s work in Ukraine

Five employees killed

Before the invasion of Ukraine, 1200 people were still employed, but now only 700 are keeping production going. Nils Grolitsch: "120 workers from our company were ordered to the front, unfortunately five were killed. We will be more reliant on women in the future because they don't have to go to the front. And we also had to make some changes to production." Not least because it is becoming increasingly difficult to supply the plant with energy. The constant attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure are causing production stoppages.