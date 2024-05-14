Joining forces against the Europe-wide cyber war

Great opportunities and risks

"Digitalization has found its way into all areas of life. In Lower Austria, we see immense potential here. But with the opportunities, there are also many disadvantages and risks," says Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner at the signing of the cooperation agreement between the Austrian Armed Forces and the Cyber Security Austria association at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences, which is primarily intended to create more defenders in the Europe-wide cyber war.