"Defenders" wanted
Joining forces against the Europe-wide cyber war
The state of Lower Austria is now joining forces with the Austrian Armed Forces in the area of cyber security. Many more defenders are needed and there is a lot of potential among women in particular. After all, only ten percent of internet security specialists are female and the Cyber Security Austria association has been able to arouse the interest of 14 to 56-year-old women.
It is by no means just online crime that has doubled in the past five years. It is large-scale attacks carried out by professional hackers. Companies, state institutions or even municipalities, such as the city of Korneuburg, are often the target of attacks.
Great opportunities and risks
"Digitalization has found its way into all areas of life. In Lower Austria, we see immense potential here. But with the opportunities, there are also many disadvantages and risks," says Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner at the signing of the cooperation agreement between the Austrian Armed Forces and the Cyber Security Austria association at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences, which is primarily intended to create more defenders in the Europe-wide cyber war.
Thousands of experts are missing
The country wants to strengthen and consolidate the digital expertise of companies and citizens. However, cyber security is also becoming increasingly important for national defense, emphasized Minister Klaudia Tanner. "There is a shortage of thousands of experts," she said at the signing ceremony with Security Chairman Josef Pichlmayr.
Bucking the trend, the association has managed to get hundreds of girls and women aged between 14 and 56 into free additional training courses - in a field where there are only ten percent female specialists! The aim is to exploit this huge potential.
