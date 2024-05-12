Hermann Stadler can still see the images in his mind's eye: "It was unique! There was a motorcade - the clutches were probably broken afterwards." Leo Lainer enthuses: "At the time, I wondered how such euphoria could arise. It was a state of emergency. The whole city was purple - there has never been such euphoria again!" In the old town, people sang: "We, only we, we are the winners, we, the Champions League of the league, we!" Salzburg had done it, Austria was number one in Austria!"