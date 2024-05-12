EU law on renaturation divides the comrades

Red-governed states also against it

To be more precise: all six ÖVP and the three SPÖ-governed federal states have vetoed the bill. The red state governors Michael Ludwig (Vienna), Hans Peter Doskozil (Burgenland) and Peter Kaiser (Carinthia) have thus put one of their comrades in a serious predicament: the MEPHannes Heide from Bad Ischl, who voted for the law in the EU Parliament: "In the EU, over 80 percent of natural areas are already in poor condition. We must act now so that we can live in an intact environment," he says on his website.