Hit by bottle
Djokovic reassured: “I’ll rest with an ice pack”
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has given the all-clear following the incident with a water bottle that hit him on the head at the tournament in Rome.
"It was an accident and I'm fine, I'm resting in the hotel with an ice pack," the 36-year-old Serb wrote on X on Saturday night. The world number one was hit by a bottle on Friday evening after his victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet at the Masters tournament and fell to the ground.
Videos showed Djokovic signing autographs and a bottle falling on his head. Attendants then escorted the 24-time Grand Slam champion off the court. Djokovic thanked them on X for the many concerned messages.
Probably not intentional
The organizers of the tournament in the Italian capital announced in the evening that Djokovic had been treated with appropriate medication and had left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition was not a cause for concern. A statement said that the water bottle had probably fallen on the six-time winner of the tournament by accident and had not been thrown at him on purpose. According to a report by the AP news agency, the bottle fell out of a child's backpack.
Djokovic had previously won the match against Moutet in Rome's Foro Italico 6:3, 6:1 with ease. The world number one thus advanced to the third round, where he will now face Alejandro Tabilo from Chile.
