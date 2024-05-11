Djokovic reassured: “I’ll rest with an ice pack”

Probably not intentional

The organizers of the tournament in the Italian capital announced in the evening that Djokovic had been treated with appropriate medication and had left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition was not a cause for concern. A statement said that the water bottle had probably fallen on the six-time winner of the tournament by accident and had not been thrown at him on purpose. According to a report by the AP news agency, the bottle fell out of a child's backpack.