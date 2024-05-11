Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol against SCR Altach
31st round in Austria's Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host SCR Altach. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
SCR Altach can happily do without a relegation final. If the Rheindörfler lose at WSG Tirol and Austria Lustenau win at home against Blau-Weiß Linz at the same time, the Vorarlberg clubs will go head-to-head in the final round to ensure they stay in the Bundesliga. With a point in Innsbruck, however, Altacher would be rid of all their worries ahead of time - and that is precisely the goal of coach Joachim Standfest. "The team knows what it took. We've had a good week of training, we'll scrape and fight to the last shirt off our backs and try to make our goal stick," announced Standfest.
"I don't believe in playing for a draw!"
A certain tension was palpable. "But we have an experienced team that knows what to expect. We have full confidence in the players that they can handle it." The Altach team will be accompanied to Innsbruck by around 1,000 supporters, some on a specially organized special train. "We're incredibly happy about that. Our aim now is to give something back to the fans," said Standfest. Defensive tactics to hold out for a 0-0 draw are out of the question for the former Austrian international. "I don't believe in playing for a draw. If you don't play boldly going forward, most of the time it's going to go down the drain."
They won't be constantly looking ahead to the Austria Lustenau - Blau-Weiß game either. "We're completely ignoring that and don't need to inform ourselves. We know what we have to do." Standfest was keen to emphasize the positive aspect of the cut-throat game at the Tivoli. "You become a footballer for games like this. These are the games you remember for the rest of your life." The coach expects WSG to put up a tough fight, even if the Tyroleans are not fighting relegation or for a European Cup place. "They will still put in a decent performance, as you would expect from a professional team."
"We are aware of the starting position!"
The match has a special emotional aspect for WSG, as it is the last home game under long-term coach Thomas Silberberger, who will retire at the end of the season after eleven years. However, the 50-year-old is completely focused on the sporting side of things. "We are aware of the starting position. But both clubs have had 30 rounds to secure relegation. We are only looking at ourselves," said Silberberger.
