Pogacar extends lead with individual time trial victory!

The stage was predominantly flat until the second time trial at race kilometer 34, followed by a 6.6 kilometer long fourth category climb up to the finish. Due to his large deficit in the overall standings, Ganna went into the time chase early on and set a clear best time on the asphalt. Pogacar completed the time trial and was still 47 seconds behind Ganna on the flat section. However, the two-time Tour de France winner delivered another demonstration of power on the climbs.