Arms supply stop
Netanyahu: Israel will fight alone if necessary
The USA has threatened to stop supplying arms to Israel - but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unimpressed. Israel will fight alone in the Gaza Strip if necessary, he says in a video message (see above).
"As I have already said, we will fight with our claws if we have to," Netanyahu says in the video message on Thursday. "But we have much more than our claws, and with this strength of will, with God's help, we will be victorious together."
"We are determined and united behind the goal"
In the video, Netanyahu referred to the Israeli War of Independence in 1948. "In the War of Independence 76 years ago, we were few against many. We had no weapons, there was an arms embargo against Israel. But with our great spirit, our heroism and our unity, we won. Today we are much stronger. We are determined and united behind the goal of defeating those who want to kill us," he emphasized.
Previously, the US government had appealed to Israel to refrain from a major ground offensive in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, thereby also averting a restriction on American arms supplies. "We hope it doesn't come to that," said National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby on Thursday.
Israel wants to destroy "last Hamas stronghold"
In Rafah, more than a million people have sought refuge from the fighting between Israel's army and the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas. Despite massive international criticism, the Israeli government is sticking to its plans for a ground offensive in Rafah. It describes the city in the south of the Gaza Strip as Hamas' last remaining stronghold.
