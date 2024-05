“There is no mission that I have not experienced”

This idea became a concept, and now the Wels flagship school is the first educational establishment in the whole of Austria to train paramedics in regular lessons. Red Cross President Walter Aichinger is delighted to have new helpers and Director Karin Reiter-Forstinger is proud to be able to prepare young people for life with this training. But how exactly does this training work? The "Krone" spoke about this with "inventor" Daniel Lieb.