The drone report: what hobby pilots need to know

For three years now, there have been uniform EU-wide rules for drone pilots, compliance with which is monitored by the national aviation authorities - in our case, Austro Control. But the rules are complicated: There is also a registration requirement for mini drones, for example, if they are equipped with cameras. A minimum pilot age, a driving license requirement for many models and an insurance obligation further complicate things. We reveal how you can stay on the safe side - and which drones you can still fly without registration.