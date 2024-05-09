US already withholding ammunition supplies to Israel

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had shortly before confirmed that the US was already withholding ammunition supplies to the Israeli armed forces because of Israel's actions in Rafah. Austin said that the US government had made it clear from the outset that Israel should not launch a major attack in Rafah without taking civilians in the area into consideration and protecting them. While the US government was assessing the situation, the delivery of ammunition had been stopped. He did not give any details.