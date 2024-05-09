Fuss over offside whistle
Thomas Tuchel in tears: “This is a disaster”
FC Bayern had to bow out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion, losing 2-1 in the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid after leading 1-0. Thomas Tuchel's disappointment at missing out on a place in the final was written all over his face, with the controversial offside decision in stoppage time causing particular frustration for the Munich coach.
In the 103rd minute, Bayern had had another chance to save themselves in extra time: Noussair Mazraoui gets to the ball in the opposition penalty area and it ends up in Mathijs de Ligt's hands, who puts it in the Madrid goal.
But the goal does not count, referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown the whistle, claiming to have seen Mazraoui offside. "That's a disaster! Toni's leg is probably lower than Mazraoui's. It's an absolute disaster," an agitated Tuchel made clear in the DAZN interview after the final whistle. "The situation has to be played out. That's the rule! Especially when it's so close to the goal. Especially when it's so close. The first mistake is made by the assistant, the second by the referee. He doesn't have to whistle, he can wait and see."
Although the referee has apologized to De Ligt, that won't get FC Bayern to Wembley. Tuchel, on the other hand, cannot blame his players, although he knows: "They are naturally very disappointed. We all thought we were through. It was a great fight. Now, of course, everyone is super disappointed. Nothing I can say now can alleviate that. We told them that we left everything on the pitch. There are no accusations. Everyone is suitably angry about the second decision because it probably would have counted as a goal."
Tuchel is therefore leaving Bayern after a title-less season. At least the fans of the German record champions backed the 50-year-old, paying homage to him in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with shouts of "Tuchel".
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.