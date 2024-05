Bayern: The mega trauma of 1999 became REAL again

Tragic hero Neuer

On Wednesday evening, also in Spain, but in Madrid at Real, it was a very similar spectacle: Alphonso Davies had given Bayern a 1-0 lead with a dream goal. In the 89th minute, Manuel Neuer tragically made a crucial mistake, Bayern conceded the equalizer - and only two minutes later (after all, there was one minute more in between than in 1999) the 1:2, scorer both times: Joselu.