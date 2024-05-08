Frenchman Thomas celebrates breakaway victory on stage 5

First stage win in a major national tour for Thomas

For Benjamin Thomas, multiple world champion on the track and Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo in the Madison, it was the first stage win in one of the big national tours, and for Cofidis the first victory this year. Second place went to the Dane Michael Valgren (EF Education) ahead of the Italian Andrea Pietrobon (Polti-Kometa), who started his final sprint too early and was caught.