Explosive suspicion
19-year-old firefighter allegedly the firebug
A young woman from Mühlviertel had already been given a second chance by the justice system after setting fires three years ago. However, this is unlikely to have reformed her, as the woman is once again the main suspect in a new series of fires. The 19-year-old is also said to have extinguished the fires herself.
"The news that the suspect could be one of them is of course very bad news for the firefighters involved. We support our comrades wherever we can" - the Upper Austrian fire brigade command has often had to deal with black sheep in its own ranks, so they know what to do.
Eyewitnesses saw them nearby
This is also the case in the series of fires in Feldkirchen and Goldwörth: the 19-year-old main suspect is a female firefighter. As public prosecutor Reinhard Huemer-Steiner confirmed, the suspect had been seen in the vicinity before the fires.
And she was always there to extinguish the fires and had reported one fire - two piles of wood and two barns were burning - herself. "She denies everything", according to the judiciary, who are now hoping for conclusive evidence from the cell phone analysis and examination of the young woman's seized clothing.
Exclusion after a conviction
"In such cases, the Fire Service Act specifies exactly what happens. During criminal proceedings, a suspension is pronounced, if there is a conviction, expulsion from the fire department follows," explains Markus Voglhuber from the Upper Austrian Fire Service Command. Nothing has yet been initiated because there is only a suspicion and no official criminal proceedings.
Got away with diversion
The suspected firefighter, who is presumed innocent, was given a second chance after - as reported - taking responsibility for a series of fires in Feldkirchen three years ago and getting away with a diversion and therefore no criminal record.
"The fire department is a place where people who are in difficult personal situations can find support and a meaningful activity," said Floriani, explaining the social role of the fire department, which has almost 96,000 members in Upper Austria. "You can't look into anyone."
While the investigation is still ongoing, a fire alarm went off at the Lacken fire station (municipality of Feldkirchen/Donau) on Wednesday night - this time it was a false alarm.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.