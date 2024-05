Final dream also as a EURO morale booster

For his performance in Paris, the 30-year-old received a grade of two from the "Bild" newspaper ("ran all over the pitch again, amazing what kilometers the Ösi reels off"), Sabitzer thought back to 2020: "Back then I was already close once, now the dream came true." Four years ago, in the "coronavirus year", he and Leipzig failed to beat PSG in the semi-final in Lisbon (0:3), and now he has his own personal revenge. Now London, Wembley, awaits: "A perfect place to make history!"