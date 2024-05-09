Preventing iron deficiency
Proper nutrition – what expectant mothers need
Proper nutrition plays a special role in the development of the baby in the womb during these months. Iron deficiency is particularly common. What foods pregnant women should eat to prevent this and what other measures can help.
Pregnancy is an exciting phase that brings about many changes in the expectant mother's body. In particular, the need for iron increases considerably during this time. One reason for this is that the mother's body produces more blood to supply the growing baby.
Recognizing the first alarm signs
The first signs of deficiency usually appear in the second half of pregnancy. Tiredness, nervousness, insomnia, dizziness, paleness, headaches, concentration problems, but also cracked skin and brittle nails can be signs.
The doctor diagnoses iron deficiency with the help of a blood count: Typically, the haemoglobin, haematocrit and endogenous serum ferritin levels are very low and there is a lack of red blood cells.
Nutrition plan: What "women" should eat
To prevent this from happening in the first place or when the first symptoms appear, expectant mothers should pay particular attention to a healthy, iron-rich diet. This includes red meat, eggs, fish, pulses (e.g. peas, beans, lentils), nuts, wholegrain products, dried fruit and green leafy vegetables (e.g. cabbage, spinach, chard, lettuce).
To improve the absorption of the mineral, you can also drink a glass of orange or grapefruit juice with food containing iron, prepare a smoothie or sprinkle the food with a little lemon juice.
Vegans and vegetarians should be particularly careful
Incidentally, iron from animal sources is better utilized by the body than plant-based iron sources. For this reason, vegans and vegetarians need to pay even more attention to their iron intake during pregnancy than usual. Oral supplements can also help with mild deficiencies or as a preventative measure - consult your gynecologist or midwife.
In severe cases, the iron stores must be replenished by infusions.
