Accident drama
Fatal overtaking maneuver: Biker crashes into car
Tragic collision Wednesday morning on Mittlerner Straße in Eberndorf (Völkermarkt district): A motorcyclist from Germany overtook three vehicles - and crashed head-on into an oncoming car as a result. All help came too late for the 46-year-old biker.
According to witnesses, the 46-year-old started to overtake on a right-hand bend on the country road in Eberndorf at around six o'clock in the morning. After he had already passed two cars, the biker from Germany also wanted to overtake a truck with a tipper body. In doing so, he apparently overlooked the oncoming car of a 47-year-old from the Völkermarkt district.
Unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation
The motorcyclist crashed head-on into the car with his two-wheeler, was thrown over the vehicle and finally landed motionless in the ditch. Despite courageous resuscitation attempts by the first responders and the emergency services and emergency doctor who were called, all help came too late for the 46-year-old. The victim died at the scene of the accident. The driver and his passenger were transported to hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity.
