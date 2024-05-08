Fatal overtaking maneuver: Biker crashes into car

Unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation

The motorcyclist crashed head-on into the car with his two-wheeler, was thrown over the vehicle and finally landed motionless in the ditch. Despite courageous resuscitation attempts by the first responders and the emergency services and emergency doctor who were called, all help came too late for the 46-year-old. The victim died at the scene of the accident. The driver and his passenger were transported to hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity.