Secret revealed:

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor got engaged

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 10:37

Phoebe Dynevor not only wore a particularly enchanting dress by Victoria Beckham at the Met Gala 2024, but also very special jewelry that revealed a previously kept secret: an engagement ring sparkled on her hand!

comment0 Kommentare

According to a report in the US magazine "People", the actress, who became famous as "Daphne Bridgerton" in the Netflix cult series "Bridgerton", has got engaged to actor Cameron Fuller.

The 28-year-old is the son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller and starred in the series "The Last Ship", among others.

Phoebe Dynevor shows off her engagement ring at the Met Gala. (Bild: picturedesk.com/BFA / Action Press)
Phoebe Dynevor shows off her engagement ring at the Met Gala.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/BFA / Action Press)

Love outing at Wimbledon
It was announced in April 2023 that the two were a couple. They officially appeared together for the first time in the summer of 2023 at the tennis tournament in Wimbledon.

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor watch a match at Wimbledon in July 2023. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Giles Anderson / Camera Press)
Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor watch a match at Wimbledon in July 2023.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Giles Anderson / Camera Press)

Dress makes history
Incidentally, 29-year-old Dynevor made a little bit of history at the Met Gala. She was the first star to ever wear a dress by British fashion designer Victoria Beckham at the event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which raises money for the costume department.

Made by hand
"The ethereal silhouette was handcrafted from archival lace and embellished with over 300 lace floral appliqués that were hand-cut and sewn onto a tulle base," Beckham explained details of the gauzy gown she created.

Phoebe Dynevor at the Met Gala 2024 (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Phoebe Dynevor at the Met Gala 2024
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Phoebe Dynevor at the Met Gala 2024 (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Phoebe Dynevor at the Met Gala 2024
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)

"Great honor"
Dynevor, who will not be appearing in the third season of "Bridgerton" in her role as Daphne, enthused: "It was a great honor to attend the Met in a custom-made gown by Victoria Beckham."

She added: "It was a DREAM watching her and her incredible team finish this dress in time for this epic night."

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
