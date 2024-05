AC Milan hot for ex-Salzburg player Benjamin Sesko

Record transfer fee

The Italians now want to get down to business in the summer, according to reports. Following the departure of Olivier Giroud, Sesko is set to follow in the footsteps of the French world champion. A release clause of 50 million euros, which could rise to up to 75 million depending on goals and playing time, should make the transfer possible. This would make Sesko the most expensive new signing in the club's history. So far, Rafael Leao (€49.5 million; Lille) has held this title.