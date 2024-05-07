Man seriously injured
Brutal shooting outside Drake’s mansion in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a brutal shooting that took place outside the mansion of rapper Drake (37) early Tuesday morning.
A security guard at the mansion was injured in the attack and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect on the run
There were a lot of patrol cars parked outside the rapper's home near Park Lane Circle and Post Road. The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, but has yet to be apprehended. Drake was reportedly not home during the incident, according to the Daily Mail.
"I cannot confirm if Drake was at home at the time of the incident, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are working with us," a police representative added. The 37-year-old Drake has won five Grammys so far. Last year, he was the highest earning rapper in the world. His hits include "God's Plan" and "Hotline Bling".
The shooting occurred in the midst of Drake's escalating dispute with Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar, who had made serious allegations against the rapper.
