Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Man seriously injured

Brutal shooting outside Drake’s mansion in Toronto

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 16:11

Toronto police are investigating a brutal shooting that took place outside the mansion of rapper Drake (37) early Tuesday morning.

comment0 Kommentare

A security guard at the mansion was injured in the attack and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect on the run
There were a lot of patrol cars parked outside the rapper's home near Park Lane Circle and Post Road. The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, but has yet to be apprehended. Drake was reportedly not home during the incident, according to the Daily Mail.

(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Christopher Katsarov Luna)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Christopher Katsarov Luna)

"I cannot confirm if Drake was at home at the time of the incident, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are working with us," a police representative added. The 37-year-old Drake has won five Grammys so far. Last year, he was the highest earning rapper in the world. His hits include "God's Plan" and "Hotline Bling".

The shooting occurred in the midst of Drake's escalating dispute with Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar, who had made serious allegations against the rapper.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf