Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New "Krone NÖ" series

Fit & happy: How to stay in shape until summer

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 05:55

In the new "Krone NÖ" series, it's not just the belly fat that is being tackled. Together with the St. Pölten fitness coach Lukas Grigorescu, every Monday from now on there will be tips against excess pounds, as well as important nutritional advice and helpful exercises for more energy and well-being, just in time for the start of summer.

comment0 Kommentare

"You don't have to change your lifestyle, it's easy to integrate into your everyday life," says Lukas Grigorescu, building anticipation for the new Krone-NÖ series "Fit for summer". Every Monday, the St. Pölten fitness professional provides tips and tricks that not only "melt away" body fat, but also contribute to a healthier life in general.

His customers can attest to the fact that he knows what he is talking about. Over the past nine years, he has helped more than 500 people to lose weight and gain more energy with an all-round package. His target group primarily includes entrepreneurs, the self-employed and managers. "In other words, all people who have little time," emphasizes Grigorescu.

The experienced coach has also put together such a package for Krone readers, with the aim of getting rid of body weight and belly in time for the summer. Every week, he will provide tips and recipe ideas as well as demonstrating simple but effective exercises that anyone can do at home: "It's not at all about making people look like Cristiano Ronaldo or supermodels. It's about people having a certain basic level of fitness without exceeding a certain level that is harmful to their health."

"We don't need any more stress"
To achieve this, you don't have to change your entire lifestyle overnight, emphasizes Grigorescu. "That would mean even more stress and we don't need that. It's more about optimizing your well-being, self-confidence and health step by step with new small habits that are easy to integrate into your everyday working life," he explains.

The first part of the "Fit for summer" series is all about breakfast. Find out more about Lukas Grigorescu: www.progressive-training.at

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf