New "Krone NÖ" series
Fit & happy: How to stay in shape until summer
In the new "Krone NÖ" series, it's not just the belly fat that is being tackled. Together with the St. Pölten fitness coach Lukas Grigorescu, every Monday from now on there will be tips against excess pounds, as well as important nutritional advice and helpful exercises for more energy and well-being, just in time for the start of summer.
"You don't have to change your lifestyle, it's easy to integrate into your everyday life," says Lukas Grigorescu, building anticipation for the new Krone-NÖ series "Fit for summer". Every Monday, the St. Pölten fitness professional provides tips and tricks that not only "melt away" body fat, but also contribute to a healthier life in general.
His customers can attest to the fact that he knows what he is talking about. Over the past nine years, he has helped more than 500 people to lose weight and gain more energy with an all-round package. His target group primarily includes entrepreneurs, the self-employed and managers. "In other words, all people who have little time," emphasizes Grigorescu.
The experienced coach has also put together such a package for Krone readers, with the aim of getting rid of body weight and belly in time for the summer. Every week, he will provide tips and recipe ideas as well as demonstrating simple but effective exercises that anyone can do at home: "It's not at all about making people look like Cristiano Ronaldo or supermodels. It's about people having a certain basic level of fitness without exceeding a certain level that is harmful to their health."
"We don't need any more stress"
To achieve this, you don't have to change your entire lifestyle overnight, emphasizes Grigorescu. "That would mean even more stress and we don't need that. It's more about optimizing your well-being, self-confidence and health step by step with new small habits that are easy to integrate into your everyday working life," he explains.
The first part of the "Fit for summer" series is all about breakfast. Find out more about Lukas Grigorescu: www.progressive-training.at
