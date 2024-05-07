UEFA expects 2.4 billion euros in revenue from the European Championships

A possible tax concession in connection with the European Championship is controversial in Germany. According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, an exemption from income tax is possible in certain cases. The ministry did not provide any specific information on the extent to which a tax concession actually exists, citing tax secrecy as the reason. "However, tax concessions for international sporting events in the form of government guarantees have been issued for years and are also a regular international practice in many countries. They are only granted within the framework of the applicable legal situation."