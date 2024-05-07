Security policy
“We are experiencing Russian imperialism”
Vorarlberg's Governor Markus Wallner calls for a rethink of the security structures in the European Union. Austria must also make a contribution, he said.
The EU has a great need for action when it comes to security, said Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) on Tuesday in view of the upcoming European elections. "We are experiencing Russian imperialism. Not recognizing this in time would be a big mistake," he warned.
The question is how to protect EU citizens from threats - given the current global armament programs. "The current Commission period was dominated by the Green Deal. The next Commission period will be all about defense," he explained. Austria must also consider what contribution it could make - despite its neutrality.
Austria must consider what contribution it can make to defense at EU level - despite its neutrality.
Landeshauptmann Markus Wallner (ÖVP)
Bild: Mathis Fotografie
Apart from security policy, he reminded the audience of the challenges of regional policy at EU level with regard to Europe Day, which is celebrated every year on May 9th for peace and unity in Europe. So far, Vorarlberg has been a beneficiary, and this should continue to be the case. "We should prevent Vorarlberg from becoming a payer."
Shifting of funding
Wallner particularly fears a shift in funding towards Southern and Eastern Europe. "It will be a tough battle for the regions. The money must not only flow to weaker regions, but also to Central Europe - for digitalization and innovation. You also have to nurture the driving forces," he said.
So far, Vorarlberg has received more from the EU than it has paid in. Money is flowing into a wide variety of programs, such as equality and poverty reduction or projects specifically designed for border regions. The Ländle's export figures have also developed positively since joining the EU: from 2.8 to 14 billion euros.
