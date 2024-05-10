Skid Row legend Sebastian Bach wants to know more

Are the stars aligned?

The fact that Bach has now mutated into a reality show figure in the USA does not do justice to his musical vita. An album like "Child Within The Man" wouldn't have been an "Appetite For Destruction" in the 80s either, but it could have easily stood up to some of the greats of the scene back then. Bach also has something for the heart visually. On the childlike cover artwork, he has combined two drawings by his late father David Bierk, who was already expertly immortalized on the old Skid Row albums. The title-giving "child in the man", which is indispensable in rock'n'roll, gives this work a freshness that genre colleagues have not been able to achieve for years (just listen to the new Mötley Crüe single ...). And who knows - maybe Bach and Skid Row will reunite in the fall of their career after all. The stars have never looked worse for it.