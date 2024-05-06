Police on site
Palestine protest camps now also in Vienna!
For weeks, the pro-Palestinian protests have kept numerous universities in the USA and the country's authorities on tenterhooks. Now activists have also set up tent camps in Vienna. The police are on site.
Specifically, there are several tents and dozens of people demanding "Freedom for Palestine" in Sigmund Freud Park near the Votive Church and on the campus of the University of Vienna (Altes AKH). According to the police, the rally in Sigmund Freud Park is officially authorized, but the gathering in the Old General Hospital is not.
Police are examining measures
"It is a spontaneous rally with around 100 people. The Vienna police are already on site and are examining possible measures in accordance with the Assembly Act," the Vienna Provincial Police Command told the "Krone" newspaper on Monday evening.
Polaschek condemns protests
Education Minister Martin Polaschek condemned the "pro-Palestine protests" at the university in the strongest possible terms, as his spokesperson Peter Stöckl explained. "There is no place for anti-Semites and extremists at Austria's universities," said Polaschek. He condemned all activities and protests that relativize terrorism, incite hatred and denigrate people. The Minister emphasized the German government's solidarity with Israel. He was also in contact with Austria's university rectors and university of applied sciences governing bodies with regard to possible protest actions.
As a result of the Gaza war, protest camps have been set up at numerous universities in the USA in recent weeks, with demonstrations against Israel and in support of Palestine. Anti-Semitic incidents also occurred again.
