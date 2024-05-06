Palestine protest camps now also in Vienna!

Polaschek condemns protests

Education Minister Martin Polaschek condemned the "pro-Palestine protests" at the university in the strongest possible terms, as his spokesperson Peter Stöckl explained. "There is no place for anti-Semites and extremists at Austria's universities," said Polaschek. He condemned all activities and protests that relativize terrorism, incite hatred and denigrate people. The Minister emphasized the German government's solidarity with Israel. He was also in contact with Austria's university rectors and university of applied sciences governing bodies with regard to possible protest actions.