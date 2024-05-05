BMW launches automatic gearshift assistant for motorcycles

Although we were not yet able to ride the ASA-GS there ourselves, we expect to do so in the second half of 2024. The additional weight of the technology mounted inconspicuously under the bike is only 2.1 kilograms. This makes the new ASA transmission about as heavy as the already available Honda E-Clutch and, according to initial statements from BMW, about as expensive as the competitor's DCT, but saves the additional technical effort and weight of a dual-clutch transmission, which in the case of a Honda is around eleven kilograms. The new shift assistant, which undoubtedly takes motorcycling into a new era, will cost a little more than 1000 euros extra.