Hail also possible
Thunderstorms and heavy rain in many places in Austria
A powerful thunderstorm slowly but violently gathered in Vienna and Lower Austria on Monday afternoon. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also expected in Salzburg and Upper Austria in the evening hours.
Another, currently weaker cell is heading for Liesing. Further showers and thunderstorms are expected in the north and north-east of Austria in the evening. Particularly from Upper Austria to the Waldviertel, these could be locally heavy and cause large amounts of rain in a short space of time and small hail of between one and two centimetres.
Thunderstorms will also move through in the evening hours, especially in Flachgau, where there is an additional risk of gale-force winds of around 70 km/h.
In the course of Tuesday night, the cold front will also pass through the east and the mild, humid air in the eastern lowlands will be cleared out by a brisk westerly wind. It may rain again at times during the night, with isolated thunderstorms to be expected. The risk of thunderstorms will subside quickly in the second half of the night.
On Tuesday, the weather will be mainly cloudy and wet, with temperatures not rising above 12 to 22 degrees.
More rain and showers
On Wednesday, clouds will often predominate and rain and showers are to be expected again. Most of the rain will fall in the west. In the south and east, however, there will be brief showers and more and more sunshine during the day. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, sometimes briskly from northerly directions on the eastern edge of the Alps. Early temperatures 8 to 13 degrees, daytime highs 15 to 21 degrees.
