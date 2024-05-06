Thunderstorms and heavy rain in many places in Austria

More rain and showers

On Wednesday, clouds will often predominate and rain and showers are to be expected again. Most of the rain will fall in the west. In the south and east, however, there will be brief showers and more and more sunshine during the day. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, sometimes briskly from northerly directions on the eastern edge of the Alps. Early temperatures 8 to 13 degrees, daytime highs 15 to 21 degrees.