“Starliner” about to make its first manned test flight

Test astronauts aged 58 and 61 are very experienced

With NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams on board, the "Starliner" is to be launched from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida. The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the ISS on Wednesday, where Wilmore and Williams are due to stay for around a week. "It feels almost surreal," said 58-year-old Williams, who has been on board the ISS twice before, at a press conference beforehand. "We wouldn't be here if we weren't ready," said her 61-year-old astronaut colleague Wilmore, who has also been to space twice before. "We are ready. The spaceship is ready and the team is ready."