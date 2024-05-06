How violence outpatient clinics should convict more perpetrators

1) What does the violence outpatient clinic do for victims?

The facility offers free forensic medical examinations for all victims of physical and sexual violence. Injuries are documented and evidence is secured and stored for ten years. Victims are also advised and referred to other services if necessary.

2) How do I get to an examination at the outpatient clinic?

By prior appointment by telephone (0664/8438241). The outpatient clinic at Neue Stiftingtalstraße 6 (Med Uni Graz) is open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at weekends continuously (Friday 8 a.m. to Monday 4 p.m.). The examination can also take place at other locations depending on the case.

3) Do the police have to be involved or is a report necessary?

No. Investigations take place regardless of the procedure and are also possible without a report. However, it is important to present yourself as soon as possible after the incident in order to preserve evidence as well as possible.