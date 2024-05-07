On Saturday in Anras
Festival immerses visitors in the world of drones
The Pfleghaus Anras in East Tyrol is hosting a special festival on Saturday. Hundreds of drones will fly through the air on the village square. Visitors will learn all about the areas in which the aircraft are used.
Specialist exhibitions, lectures, air shows and a spectacular children's flight are on the program at the 3rd drone festival this coming Saturday on the Anras village square. Experts will present to all professionals, technology freaks and families what areas of application there are for the aircraft and where they could develop in the coming years.
Use in theory and practice
The areas in which drones are used are diverse: for example, the range extends from a small drone to a cargo drone with a payload of 100 kilograms. Nothing new in East Tyrol. As reported, drones were used for the reforestation of local forests at the beginning of the year. Blue light organizations are also increasingly resorting to this help from the air. For example, the Kufstein District Fire Brigade Association and the mountain rescue service from Obertilliach will be showing how they work with drones: "Both will be bringing their emergency vehicles and demonstrating how efficient searching for people with drones can be," say the organizers.
Drones also play an important role in environmental data collection in science, for example at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences.
Everything about the festival
Further information and the program at www.drohnenfestival-anras.at
At the festival on Saturday, visitors can gain an insight into the colorful and broad spectrum of aircraft from 1 pm. The youngest can also actively participate in their own flight show with mini drones.
