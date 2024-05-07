Vorteilswelt
On Saturday in Anras

Festival immerses visitors in the world of drones

07.05.2024 18:00

The Pfleghaus Anras in East Tyrol is hosting a special festival on Saturday. Hundreds of drones will fly through the air on the village square. Visitors will learn all about the areas in which the aircraft are used.

Specialist exhibitions, lectures, air shows and a spectacular children's flight are on the program at the 3rd drone festival this coming Saturday on the Anras village square. Experts will present to all professionals, technology freaks and families what areas of application there are for the aircraft and where they could develop in the coming years.

Interludes and shows with the many aircraft are on the program.
Interludes and shows with the many aircraft are on the program.
(Bild: Anraser Pfleghaus)
The village square was already a magnet for drone enthusiasts last year.
The village square was already a magnet for drone enthusiasts last year.
(Bild: Anraser Pfleghaus)
The fire department will also be demonstrating how they use their aircraft in action
The fire department will also be demonstrating how they use their aircraft in action
(Bild: Anraser Pfleghaus)
Experts will not only demonstrate the practice, but also provide an insight into the theory.
Experts will not only demonstrate the practice, but also provide an insight into the theory.
(Bild: Anraser Pfleghaus)
Children can also immerse themselves in the world of drones at this fantastic event
Children can also immerse themselves in the world of drones at this fantastic event
(Bild: Anraser Pfleghaus)

Use in theory and practice
The areas in which drones are used are diverse: for example, the range extends from a small drone to a cargo drone with a payload of 100 kilograms. Nothing new in East Tyrol. As reported, drones were used for the reforestation of local forests at the beginning of the year. Blue light organizations are also increasingly resorting to this help from the air. For example, the Kufstein District Fire Brigade Association and the mountain rescue service from Obertilliach will be showing how they work with drones: "Both will be bringing their emergency vehicles and demonstrating how efficient searching for people with drones can be," say the organizers.

Drones also play an important role in environmental data collection in science, for example at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences.

Everything about the festival

Further information and the program at www.drohnenfestival-anras.at

At the festival on Saturday, visitors can gain an insight into the colorful and broad spectrum of aircraft from 1 pm. The youngest can also actively participate in their own flight show with mini drones.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
