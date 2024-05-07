Festival immerses visitors in the world of drones

Use in theory and practice

The areas in which drones are used are diverse: for example, the range extends from a small drone to a cargo drone with a payload of 100 kilograms. Nothing new in East Tyrol. As reported, drones were used for the reforestation of local forests at the beginning of the year. Blue light organizations are also increasingly resorting to this help from the air. For example, the Kufstein District Fire Brigade Association and the mountain rescue service from Obertilliach will be showing how they work with drones: "Both will be bringing their emergency vehicles and demonstrating how efficient searching for people with drones can be," say the organizers.