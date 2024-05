Sleepless nights due to “horn terror” at Lake Wörthersee

And after the night-time "honking terror", there are now once again calls for a new railroad line for the central area. Because with the opening of the Koralm Railway, even more trains will be speeding through the Wörthersee tourist region. This is why the Carinthian state government is also calling on Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler to include the project in the "Target Network 2040" and in ÖBB's next framework investment plan.