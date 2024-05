Winless weekend for Italy’s top five teams

The top five teams in the Italian Serie A remained winless in the 35th round. On Sunday, second-placed AC Milan only managed a 3-3 draw at home to Genoa, Roma (5th) and Juventus Turin (3rd) then drew 1-1. On Saturday, Inter Milan, who have been crowned champions with "joker" Marko Arnautovic, lost 1-0 at relegation candidates Sassuolo, while Bologna (4th), led by Austrian team player Stefan Posch, were held to a goalless draw away to Torino.