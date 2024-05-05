Krone-NÖ commentary
Scorched earth and a winner
If you throw dirt, you're also dirtying yourself. And so the dirtiest election campaign that Vösendorf has ever seen has now come to an end. After Hannes Koza triggered the dissolution of the municipal council because of a forged invoice - which has now been legally settled - there was hardly a day without political sniping.
The ÖVP criticized the SPÖ, the SPÖ saw the ÖVP as evil, the FPÖ often pretended to be constructive, but their election posters were extremely offensive. The municipal supervisory authority investigated - and again there was a dispute.
At the end of the day, this did Mayor Hannes Koza the least harm: from now on he can govern with an absolute majority in Vösendorf. However, it is to be feared that there will still be complaints and political friction after the election. The discussions of the past few weeks have polarized the town, which is divided.
The events should give the strategists at the regional party headquarters food for thought. In the past, politics was (often) a constructive competition between systems in an attempt to create a better quality of life for all citizens. Now it seems to be all about who has the better legal team for a "salty" ad and the better rhetoric training. We can only hope that this "dirty political game" was not a foretaste of the national local council elections in January 2025
