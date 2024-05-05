Selensky's Easter appeal
“God wears a badge with the Ukrainian flag”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the population with an emotional appeal on the occasion of Orthodox Easter. He called on Ukrainians to unite. During the night, Russia once again attacked its neighboring country.
In the video, in which he stands in front of St. Sophia's Cathedral in Kiev, Zelenskyi appears confident of victory. "God wears a badge with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. With such an ally, life will definitely triumph over death," said the Ukrainian head of state.
"Ukrainians only kneel in prayer"
Selensky called on the population to pray for each other and for the soldiers at the front. The will of the Ukrainians cannot be broken, he emphasized. "Ukrainians only kneel in prayer," said Selensky, "and never before invaders and occupiers."
The Russian aggressor sent 24 combat drones towards Ukraine during the night, 23 of which were shot down by its own air defenses, the Ukrainian air force announced on Sunday morning. Nevertheless, destruction was reported. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, for example, falling debris damaged several buildings and caused fires, according to officials. Despite the war, Easter was celebrated in Ukraine, with many people gathering for Easter blessings on Sunday.
Moscow Patriarch prays for protection of the "holy borders"
Orthodox Easter was also celebrated in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the central service in Moscow. During the service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Putin crossed himself several times and joined the congregation in the Easter greeting. The service was led by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. The close ally of Putin and supporter of the war in Ukraine asked for the protection of Russia's "sacred borders" in his prayers.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022 on Putin's orders. Parts of eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula are under Russian occupation. Tens of thousands of people died in the war and millions were displaced.
