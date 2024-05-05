“God wears a badge with the Ukrainian flag”

Moscow Patriarch prays for protection of the "holy borders"

Orthodox Easter was also celebrated in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the central service in Moscow. During the service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Putin crossed himself several times and joined the congregation in the Easter greeting. The service was led by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. The close ally of Putin and supporter of the war in Ukraine asked for the protection of Russia's "sacred borders" in his prayers.