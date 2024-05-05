Completely wrong shoes
German breaks his leg in an insane action
The Leutasch mountain rescue team had to be called out on a strange mission late on Saturday afternoon. In the Geisterklamm gorge, a German (27) had climbed over a railing and fallen into the stream. He may have been seriously injured in the process. His equipment was unusable for this adventure.
The German and his companion had hiked through the modern and well-secured gorge. At around 6.40 pm, he was probably looking for a special thrill and climbed over a parapet. There was steep terrain below. He walked down a few meters before slipping and falling 15 meters into the river.
He suffered an open ankle fracture. His companion immediately raised the alarm. When the Leutasch mountain rescue team arrived, the man was standing in the stream and was already severely hypothermic. Two mountain rescuers and a mountain rescue doctor used a rope to abseil down around 25 meters to the injured man before he was rescued by the C1 rescue helicopter and flown to the accident clinic in Murnau. His companion was taken to the train station in Mittenwald.
It is a complete mystery to us why he climbed over the parapet. He was probably looking for a thrill.
Michael Strigl, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Leutasch
Trouble for the emergency services
The mountain rescuers, led by Michael Strigl, head of operations and the local station, cannot understand how the man came up with this idea: "It's a complete mystery to us why he climbed over the parapet. He was probably looking for a kick." In addition to the dangerous action, the German was also completely ill-equipped for his adventure, as Strigl criticizes: "He was wearing low shoes. That's enough for the gorge, but it's madness in steep terrain."
