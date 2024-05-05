German breaks his leg in an insane action

Trouble for the emergency services

The mountain rescuers, led by Michael Strigl, head of operations and the local station, cannot understand how the man came up with this idea: "It's a complete mystery to us why he climbed over the parapet. He was probably looking for a kick." In addition to the dangerous action, the German was also completely ill-equipped for his adventure, as Strigl criticizes: "He was wearing low shoes. That's enough for the gorge, but it's madness in steep terrain."