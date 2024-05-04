With the “Krone” exclusively behind the scenes!

Each of the 20 winners will receive two tickets for the "My Fair Lady" performance on July 26, 2024. As soon as the festival grounds open at 6 p.m., the winners will be given a personal tour of the stage to marvel at the scenery. The meeting point is at the counter for stage tours. Afterwards, there will be a "meet and greet" with General Director Alfons Haider. The package also includes dinner in the festival restaurant Meggyes. You only have to pay for the drinks yourself.