Lake stage in Mörbisch
With the “Krone” exclusively behind the scenes!
Let yourself be enchanted by the successful musical "My Fair Lady" this summer and win an evening on the lake stage in Mörbisch with the "Krone". Stage visit included.
The picturesque ambience on Lake Neusiedl, the great performance of the artists and a material that is otherwise only used in fairy tales: All these factors contribute to the fact that the Mörbisch Lake Festival has become a Mecca for musical theater. This year, from July 11 to August 17, fans will be treated to a special treat: a contemporary version of the Broadway classic "My Fair Lady", which premiered in 1956.
Musical star Mark Seibert as Professor Higgins meets the stubborn outsider Eliza - played by Anna Rosa Döller. His task is clear: he wants to transform the punky young woman into a sophisticated lady and change her life. At his side, singer and actress Marika Lichter shines as Mrs. Higgins and cabaret artist Herbert Steinböck as Alfred Doolittle. A grandiose stage set with a 25-metre-high "Big Ben" will transport the audience to the vibrant London of today.
Take part & win
If you want to take a look behind the scenes, take part in the competition. There are 20 packages up for grabs that will make the musical evening an unforgettable experience. Each winner will receive two free tickets and enjoy extra amenities, such as dinner in the festival restaurant.
Each of the 20 winners will receive two tickets for the "My Fair Lady" performance on July 26, 2024. As soon as the festival grounds open at 6 p.m., the winners will be given a personal tour of the stage to marvel at the scenery. The meeting point is at the counter for stage tours. Afterwards, there will be a "meet and greet" with General Director Alfons Haider. The package also includes dinner in the festival restaurant Meggyes. You only have to pay for the drinks yourself.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.