Our future wore traditional costume at the Gauder

They came from all parts of the country, accepting the journey from Umhausen or Niederndorf to be right in the middle of it all: around 900 young traditional costumers captured the hearts of visitors at the Gauder Festival on Saturday. For example, Romy from Söllandl ("Letztes Aufgebot" association), who is just three and a half years old: "It's a highlight of the club year, an honor to be here," was the tenor.