Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Limit reunification

DNA test for new refugees is coming

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 15:52

Politicians are looking for ways to limit the excessive reunification of asylum seekers. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) announces DNA tests for newly arriving refugees to the newspaper "Krone". These are to be used "at the slightest suspicion". The corresponding decree will be tightened as early as next week.

comment0 Kommentare

This year, half of the new asylum applications came from underage children. This is increasingly becoming an insurmountable burden for the education system. The situation is particularly dramatic in Vienna, where there are now 18,000 exceptional pupils. Almost one in ten children cannot speak German.

Asylum applications have decreased overall
Overall, however, there were significantly fewer asylum applications. 6922 asylum applications were submitted in the first three months of the year. That is 32 percent less than in the same period last year. The Ministry of the Interior attributes this to consistent action against smugglers, for whom Austria has become unattractive. In March of the previous year, 1150 apprehensions were recorded in Burgenland alone, compared to only 36 in March 2024. The prices for smuggling have also almost doubled due to the countermeasures. For example, between 3,000 and 5,000 euros have to be paid for the journey from Bulgaria to Austria, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

In Vienna, the education system is on the verge of collapse. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
In Vienna, the education system is on the verge of collapse.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Family reunification is becoming a problem
The ÖVP now also wants to severely restrict family reunification - through the increased use of DNA tests. These are to be carried out "even if there is the slightest doubt about the authenticity of documents". At the same time, the use of specially trained document checkers is to be intensified and security checks on family members by the security authorities are to be stepped up.

Zitat Icon

We will restrict family reunification through strict checks.

(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Kanzler Karl Nehammer

Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

"Thanks to intensive border protection and cooperation with partners in the Western Balkans, we have been able to massively reduce apprehensions at our borders. Now family reunification is the next challenge we are tackling, and I am clear on this: we will restrict family reunification through strict checks," announced Nehammer. The stricter DNA tests should "absolutely ensure that there is no abuse here".

No agreement from the Greens necessary
The ÖVP does not need the approval of its Green coalition partner for these measures. Other proposals to restrict family reunification, however, do, or require a change at EU level. Among other things, the People's Party proposes that family members of refugees should only be allowed into the country once they are able to support themselves.

The model for this is the red-white-red card for migrant workers. For family reunification, they need proof of an income of between 1,200 and around 2,000 euros as well as proof of a suitable housing situation. Persons entitled to asylum, on the other hand, can apply for family reunification within three months of receiving their status and do not have to prove their ability to support themselves.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf