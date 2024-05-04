DNA test for new refugees is coming

Asylum applications have decreased overall

Overall, however, there were significantly fewer asylum applications. 6922 asylum applications were submitted in the first three months of the year. That is 32 percent less than in the same period last year. The Ministry of the Interior attributes this to consistent action against smugglers, for whom Austria has become unattractive. In March of the previous year, 1150 apprehensions were recorded in Burgenland alone, compared to only 36 in March 2024. The prices for smuggling have also almost doubled due to the countermeasures. For example, between 3,000 and 5,000 euros have to be paid for the journey from Bulgaria to Austria, according to the Ministry of the Interior.