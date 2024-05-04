Out in the group stage – “that hurts!”

That's tough! Austria's top duo Alex Horst/Julian Hörl wanted to take another step towards qualifying for the Olympics at the elite tournament in Brasilia. Instead, they lost their three preliminary round matches against Ehlers/Wickler (D), Grimalt/Grimalt (Chi) and Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Hol) 0:2 and had to pack their bags early as the last team in their group. The Grimalt-Cousins are probably the direct opponents to make it to Paris via the world rankings - now they lost to them again, just like in Xiamen. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to play at the level we wanted," said Horst from Vienna. "You could definitely see and feel the strain of traveling over the last few months. Of course it hurts!"