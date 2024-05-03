Derby victory for the leaders, Neumayr defeated “Ex”

Double against former club, goalie in the spotlight

The lead over chasing Seekirchen remains at nine points, because the Wallerseer saved a 3:2 in Thalgau. Just ex-Thalgau player Fabian Neumayr set the course for victory with a brace (70', 72'), but refrained from celebrating out of respect. Things got turbulent once again in the final stages: Mrkonjic lifted the ball over visiting keeper Heuberger after a long clearance to make it 2-3 (83'). It was the keeper who conceded an indirect free-kick in stoppage time that could have equalized, but then turned a great Kreuzer chance over the crossbar. Bitter for Seekirchen: Winger Kauba tore his cruciate ligament and meniscus in the final training session - the year is over for him. "We were in a strange mood afterwards. That then carried over into the game. Fortunately, it was enough to win," summed up coach Lapkalo. "The performance was good, the result wasn't," said home side coach Jonjic.