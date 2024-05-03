Salzburg League
Derby victory for the leaders, Neumayr defeated “Ex”
There were hardly any surprises in the opening 23rd round of the Salzburg League. Leaders Kuchl and runners-up Seekirchen both won before a direct duel on Wednesday could decide the title race. Behind them, Grödig salvaged a draw in Hallein and SAK picked up important points in the relegation battle against Siezenheim.
Bottom side Adnet saw little chance against the league leaders. After just under four minutes, Danner played a pass into the box with surgical precision and Savic finished. After further goals by Buchegger (with his head after a corner) and Temel (who converted a wonderful cross from Savic against the keeper's direction of travel), it was Savic again who made it 4:0 at the break. Nestaval then increased the lead against the "ex", and Rosenstatter made the final score 7:0 with a brace with his head after a resting ball. "Very confident, nice goals, we didn't need much strength and were able to rotate," said Kuchl coach Hofer. "It can happen, but the question is how. Some people were clearly shown their limits," said Adnet coach Perlak.
Double against former club, goalie in the spotlight
The lead over chasing Seekirchen remains at nine points, because the Wallerseer saved a 3:2 in Thalgau. Just ex-Thalgau player Fabian Neumayr set the course for victory with a brace (70', 72'), but refrained from celebrating out of respect. Things got turbulent once again in the final stages: Mrkonjic lifted the ball over visiting keeper Heuberger after a long clearance to make it 2-3 (83'). It was the keeper who conceded an indirect free-kick in stoppage time that could have equalized, but then turned a great Kreuzer chance over the crossbar. Bitter for Seekirchen: Winger Kauba tore his cruciate ligament and meniscus in the final training session - the year is over for him. "We were in a strange mood afterwards. That then carried over into the game. Fortunately, it was enough to win," summed up coach Lapkalo. "The performance was good, the result wasn't," said home side coach Jonjic.
SAK win on return of ex-national player
Grödig salvaged a 2-2 draw at Hallein in the clash between third and fourth, meaning the former Bundesliga side are still waiting for their first league win of 2024. SAK welcomed Siezenheim in the relegation battle, with ex-professional Junuzovic on the bench for the first time this year following a thigh injury. The lucky charm, who celebrated his comeback after the break, helped: Raischl scored with the back of his head after a Hulaj corner (22'), Gallei increased the lead after a cross (28'). Munaro scored the final goal from a free-kick (44'), but it was still the first Siezenheim defeat in six games - 2:1. In the final stages, former SAK player Leindecker prevented worse from happening in goal. SAK chairman Larionows breathed a sigh of relief: "Very important points in the relegation battle!"
