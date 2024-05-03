Vorteilswelt
After high profit

Wien Energie lowers prices from summer

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 19:15

With a market share of 75 percent, Wien Energie's customer base has remained stable, as the annual balance sheet shows. This is despite the fact that prices rose exorbitantly with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. There are to be price reductions in the summer.

Wien Energie's profit for the past year amounted to 600 million euros and customers should finally benefit from this. The Chairman of the Wien Energie Management Board, Michael Strebl, announced price reductions from the summer.

Up to 55 percent less
The electricity price will automatically fall by 6 percent from July for Optima Relaxed customers with a fixed contract and by 55 percent for those without a fixed contract. Both contract customers will then pay 14.9 cents per kilowatt hour. Gas prices will fall by 9.5 and 22 percent respectively to 5.7 cents per kilowatt hour. In district heating, the relief measures from the previous year will be continued, with 140 million euros reserved for this purpose. In addition, a new offer with a fixed contract is also to be introduced in the summer.

Customer service improved
As customer service was overrun last year due to the horrendous prices (3.7 million inquiries), 200 new employees were hired. As a result, the average waiting time on the phone has been reduced from 11 to 4 minutes and the personal waiting time from 42 to 10 minutes.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
