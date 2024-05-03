Wien Energie lowers prices from summer

Up to 55 percent less

The electricity price will automatically fall by 6 percent from July for Optima Relaxed customers with a fixed contract and by 55 percent for those without a fixed contract. Both contract customers will then pay 14.9 cents per kilowatt hour. Gas prices will fall by 9.5 and 22 percent respectively to 5.7 cents per kilowatt hour. In district heating, the relief measures from the previous year will be continued, with 140 million euros reserved for this purpose. In addition, a new offer with a fixed contract is also to be introduced in the summer.