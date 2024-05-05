Sturm Graz vs TSV Hartberg – LIVE from 14:30

The sporting path has taken Hartberg to fourth place in the championship group for the time being, two points ahead of Rapid and Klagenfurt. This position is to be maintained in the remaining games - after Sturm, Salzburg and Rapid await. "At the end of the day, there are three games with nine possible points. We're aiming for all nine. That may sound presumptuous. But if we didn't have the drive to defend this place with everything we've got, then we'd be wrong with three rounds to go," said Schopp.