6th mission since 2007
China’s “Chang’e 6” spacecraft on its way to the moon
China sent the "Chang'e 6" spacecraft on its way to the moon on Friday. A "Long March-5 Y8" rocket lifted off from the Wenchang spaceport on the southern Chinese tropical island of Hainan in the afternoon (local time). The unmanned probe is to land on the far side of the moon and bring rock samples back to Earth from there.
This is the sixth lunar mission by the Chinese since 2007. The last time "Chang'e 5" brought samples from the front of the moon to Earth for examination was in 2020. Prior to that, a rover had landed on the far side of the moon for the first time in 2019 with "Chang'e 4" and explored the terrain there.
Mission to last a total of 53 days
The plan for the new mission is for the orbiter to first enter a lunar orbit. The lowered lander will then head for the target area in the south polar Aitken Basin, where it will take samples. The collected material is then transferred to the ascent module, which brings it back to the orbiter. The return flight to Earth then begins. The mission is expected to take around 53 days in total.
As the science magazine "Science" reports, the landing site is the largest and oldest impact crater on the moon. The basin has a diameter of more than 2500 kilometers and is eight kilometers deep. Scientists have long wanted to obtain rock samples from this region.
It is assumed that the basin was formed during an asteroid impact. But how long ago was that? Some researchers assume that the basin was formed 4.3 billion years ago, while others believe that the impact took place hundreds of millions of years later, according to "Science".
Instruments from several countries on board
As with previous missions, China is also sending instruments from other countries on board "Chang "e-6". The probe is carrying equipment and devices from France, Italy, Sweden and Pakistan. The sixth successful moon mission would also be a prestigious success for China. If only because in the recent past, lunar probes from India, Israel, Japan and Russia did not reach their destination as planned.
In preparation for the mission, the People's Republic has already launched a communications satellite into lunar orbit. This is necessary so that the probe can maintain contact with the control center on Earth, as it is to land on the far side of the moon.
Manned mission planned for 2030
China wants to send a manned mission to the moon by 2030. The Earth's satellite has also become interesting again for many nations because valuable raw materials are believed to be there.
