China’s “Chang’e 6” spacecraft on its way to the moon

Mission to last a total of 53 days

The plan for the new mission is for the orbiter to first enter a lunar orbit. The lowered lander will then head for the target area in the south polar Aitken Basin, where it will take samples. The collected material is then transferred to the ascent module, which brings it back to the orbiter. The return flight to Earth then begins. The mission is expected to take around 53 days in total.