Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Is in the spotlight"

Edtstadler warns of “left-wing anti-Semitism”

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 11:54

Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) warns of a rise in "left-wing anti-Semitism". The pendulum has "swung from right to left", Edtstadler said on Friday in Vienna with regard to the recent events at US universities. "Left-wing anti-Semitism" is now also "in the spotlight" in this country, she added. "We have always been relatively blind to the left, we have always seen anti-Semitism from the right."

comment0 Kommentare

According to Edtstadler, one problem is that there is still no case law on certain slogans such as "From the river to the sea, palestine must be free". She hopes to see the first decisions soon with the reform of the Prohibition Act, "so that the public is clearly made aware that these are not trivial offenses", but "pure anti-Semitism".

"Explosive increase" in anti-Semitic incidents
It seems as if the attack by Islamist Hamas on October 7, 2023 in Israel has "opened a Pandora's box", said Edtstadler, referring to the "explosive" increase in anti-Semitic incidents. In comparison: in 2022, there were 1.97 incidents per day, and in the period from October 7 to December 31 alone, there were 8.31 incidents, according to figures from the Jewish Community's (IKG) reporting office. "We underestimated the extent of anti-Semitism."

The pro-Palestine demonstrations in Vienna had made headlines, and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution had also become active. (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
The pro-Palestine demonstrations in Vienna had made headlines, and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution had also become active.
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

"We have always been aware that it is actually impossible to bring about an end to anti-Semitism, but it is necessary to fight against it consistently and permanently in our society," said the Minister of the Constitution. Of the national strategy against anti-Semitism, 28 of a total of 38 measures have been fully implemented to date. Edtstadtler referred, for example, to the internet portal www.erinnern.at, primarily for teachers. The implementation of the missing ten measures is in progress. She also referred to the Vienna Conference against Anti-Semitism taking place on Monday.

"Austria clearly stands behind Israel"
Edtstadler also emphasized that Austria "clearly" stands behind Israel; the hostages kidnapped by Hamas must be released. At the same time, the Constitutional Minister continued, more humanitarian aid is needed in the Gaza Strip, which Israel must allow.

Sunday is the Day of Remembrance against Violence and Racism in memory of the victims of National Socialism. On May 5, 1945, the Mauthausen concentration camp in Upper Austria was liberated by the US army. Almost 200,000 people from more than 40 nations were held in the Mauthausen concentration camp and its more than 40 subcamps between 1938 and 1945; around 90,000 did not survive.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf