Edtstadler warns of “left-wing anti-Semitism”

"We have always been aware that it is actually impossible to bring about an end to anti-Semitism, but it is necessary to fight against it consistently and permanently in our society," said the Minister of the Constitution. Of the national strategy against anti-Semitism, 28 of a total of 38 measures have been fully implemented to date. Edtstadtler referred, for example, to the internet portal www.erinnern.at, primarily for teachers. The implementation of the missing ten measures is in progress. She also referred to the Vienna Conference against Anti-Semitism taking place on Monday.